Rainy, windy weather ahead for Chicago area, along with cooler conditions

The Chicago area has gotten a few tastes of summery weather in recent days, but changes are in the forecast as things take a cooler turn.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day Wednesday, with gusty winds expected across the region, especially in the southern suburbs. Some parts of Will and Kankakee counties could even see gusts of 40 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Those windy conditions are expected to ease overnight and into Thursday, but another round of rain is expected to roll in after some peeks of sunshine in the morning.

As the afternoon wears on, the rain will become more widespread, with heavy downpours possible in some locations, along with some rumbles of thunder as a low-pressure system swings across the region.

On the back side of that front, temperatures are expected to cool to more seasonal levels, with highs in the low-60s on Thursday and then dropping into the 50s by Friday.

Saturday could see high temperatures struggling to get to 50 degrees, with overnight lows dropping into the 30s both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, temperatures could be so cool that some patchy frost could develop overnight Saturday and into Sunday, threatening sensitive vegetation and plants.

Highs will swing back into the upper-50s and low-60s by Monday, right around their seasonal averages.