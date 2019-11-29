Rain And Snow Could Disrupt Thanksgiving Weekend Travel

Heavy rains and potential snow could create a mess on the roads in the Chicago area during the weekend Thanksgiving travel rush.

Although a brief period of snow is possible Friday night, rain will likely hit much of the area in the late evening hours or early Saturday morning.

While highs are expected to be in the low 40s on Saturday, make sure to bring an umbrella if you're planning to spend a lot of time outdoors.

Thundestorms are possible in the afternoon and evening, potentially bringing wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest rain will likely occur in the evening, with a possibility of thunder along with it, but thankfully, showers should taper off around midnight.

Chicagoans might see a brief break come early Sunday, but it won't last for long. Rain and snow are likely for several hours starting in the afternoon, which could lead to problems on the roads for travelers. The chance of snow is highest late Sunday night.

Thankfully, it doesn't look like the snow will stick around for a while.

Expect to see some sunshine, along with chilly temperatures, on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. Chilly conditions will continue in the following days with highs potentially reaching the low 40s.