Racial Slurs Spray-Painted on Avondale Home, Garages: Police

Police are investigating after someone spray-painted racial slurs on two Avondale garages Friday on the Northwest Side.

Officers responded to two reports of criminal damage in progress at 1:47 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Responding officers found racial slurs spray-painted on the garage doors of two homes in the block, along with the front door of one of the homes, police said.

No arrests have been reported as detectives investigate.

