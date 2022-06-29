Questions Remain After 3 Men Killed Inside Kankakee Home

Authorities are still facing more questions than answers as they investigate the deaths of three men that were killed inside of a home in suburban Kankakee.

Police say that the three men, all in their 20’s, were found dead Wednesday afternoon inside of the home in the 600 block of West Merchant Street, just one block from AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital and across the street from a baseball field.

Marco Gomez, who lives next door to the home, expressed his shock and disbelief that such a violent crime could take place in the quiet cul de sac.

“I was surprised, but I was glad I didn’t have my kids last night,” he said. “I was by myself. What if those bullets got lost?”

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis says that the Illinois State Police are taking the lead in the investigation.

“With three bodies, we wanted to bring in the state police crime unit,” he said.”

Curtis said that the bodies were discovered when a relative called in a well-being check at approximately 2 p.m. It is believed that the individuals inside the home were killed sometime during the overnight hours.

“It’s just really sad, but it’s not unusual to hear gunshots around here anymore,” neighbor Tracy Wright said.

The NAACP also sent its Rapid Response team to the area.

“People shoot first around here, and they don’t ask questions,” Steve Hunter told reporters.

The identities of the victims remain unknown at this time, and a motive behind the shooting also remains a mystery. No suspects have been identified, and police are still combing through the home, searching for clues as to what transpired within its walls.