Purina Issues Recall For Certain Prescription Dog Food

The parent company of Purina has issued a voluntary recall for a certain kind of dry prescription dog food, with certain lots of the food containing potentially elevated levels of vitamin D.

The recall from Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is in effect for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental, a dry prescription dog food packaged in both 8 lb. and 20 lb. bags.

Although vitamin D is essential for dogs, higher levels could lead to potential health issues, including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination to potential kidney dysfunction, according to the FDA.

The recall was issued after Purina received two reports of dogs experiencing vitamin D toxicity after ingesting the food. Both dogs recovered once being taken off the diet.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Bags of the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dog food with the following UPC codes and production codes should be immediately discarded, according to the FDA:

Product UPC Code Production Code

(*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)

8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

Pet owners who have bags of the food are asked to discard it in a place where no other animals, including wildlife, would have access to it. Additionally, pet owners are asked by the FDA to contact a veterinarian immediately upon witnessing any of the aforementioned symptoms in their dog.

No other Purina products were affected in the recall, according to the FDA.

More information on the recall can be found here.