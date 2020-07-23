Protests Erupt Outside Lightfoot's Home Thursday Night

Hundreds of protesters took part in a large anti-police demonstration Thursday night near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Logan Square home.

As the protest demanding the defunding of the Chicago Police Department continued, reports surfaced on social media in the evening, stating the Christopher Columbus statue at Grant Park could be taken down as soon as late Thursday night.

While some city officials have said the statue plans to be taken down Thursday night, other sources have refuted the claims. NBC 5 reached out to a city spokesperson, but had not received confirmation of the plans.

Calls have been made in Chicago and numerous other cities nationwide for monuments depicting controversial figures, such as Columbus, to be taken down.

Mayor Lightfoot said Monday that later in the week she'll announce a process in which the city will take inventory of the various monuments, paintings and statues across the city.

Protests calling for the defunding of police, including Thursday night's protest, which was organized by "Blck Rising" and "Good Kids Mad City," have taken place in recent weeks in the city.