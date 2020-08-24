Protests Erupt in New York City in Response Shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha

Hundreds of people in New York City marched throughout the streets Monday evening, calling for racial injustices to end following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Blake was seriously injured Sunday evening when officers shot him while responding to a "domestic incident," Kenosha police stated. Video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at the 31-year-old seven times as he leaned into a vehicle.

Protestors in NYC now hoping down Fifth Ave @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/MJoPonT7tF — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) August 24, 2020

Footage of the incident prompted outrage nationwide, and in Kenosha led to civil unrest overnight and prompted city officials to enact a curfew for the second night in a row.

In New York City Monday evening, marches also took place in Times Square where participants held up signs with phrases like "we repeat what we don't repair" and "Black Lives Matter."