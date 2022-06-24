Protest Ensues at Federal Plaza After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights advocates participated in a large protest Friday evening at Chicago's Federal Plaza where they expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

A number of people gathered at the plaza, with some holding signs that read "No abortion bans, not now, not ever!" and "I dream one day women will have the same rights as guns."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were among those in attendance. Equality Illinois, the ACLU of Illinois and Abortion Rights Chicago were among the dozens of organizations who worked together to plan Friday evening's rally in the hours following the Supreme Court decision.

The protest was one of multiple rallies planned throughout the Chicago area, with others expected to take place in Naperville and Wheaton.