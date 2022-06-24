roe v wade protest

Protest Ensues at Federal Plaza After Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Abortion rights advocates participated in a large protest Friday evening at Chicago's Federal Plaza where they expressed opposition to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

A number of people gathered at the plaza, with some holding signs that read "No abortion bans, not now, not ever!" and "I dream one day women will have the same rights as guns."

Business 7 hours ago

Attorney General Garland Warns Against Violent Protests, Says DOJ ‘Strongly Disagrees' With High Court Ruling on Roe

Business 3 hours ago

Roe V. Wade's Demise Forces Companies to Grapple With Health Care Plans, Employee Privacy and More

Business 1 hour ago

‘I'm Outraged:' Women React to Roe V. Wade Ruling Outside of Supreme Court

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle were among those in attendance. Equality Illinois, the ACLU of Illinois and Abortion Rights Chicago were among the dozens of organizations who worked together to plan Friday evening's rally in the hours following the Supreme Court decision.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

The protest was one of multiple rallies planned throughout the Chicago area, with others expected to take place in Naperville and Wheaton.

This article tagged under:

roe v wade protestroe v wadeabortion rights protest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us