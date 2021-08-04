Pritzker Calls For NY Gov. Cuomo's Resignation Following Sexual Harassment Report

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign, following a report that said Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

In a press conference, Pritzker was asked whether or not he believes Cuomo should leave office given the new findings.

"Yes, Governor Cuomo should resign," Pritzker said in response, but did not elaborate further.

According to reporting from NBC News, New York Attorney General Letitia James' report found that the sexual harassment faced by those 11 women is in violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo "sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a sexually suggestive nature that created a hostile work environment for women," James said Tuesday.

The attorney general's 165-page report analyzed the core of Cuomo's office, harassment found of multiple women and details of what was described as a "toxic work environment" in and around the governor's chambers, NBC News reported.

In a 15-minute speech made to the public hour after the report was released, Cuomo blamed controversies on the press and a "toxic" political system. NBC News said an attorney representing Cuomo released an 85-page response to the probe's findings "to set the record straight."

President Joe Biden also called on the Democratic governor to resign while speaking to White House reporters on Tuesday.

"He should resign," Biden said.

When asked whether Cuomo should be removed from office if he refuses to resign, Biden said, "I understand the state legislature may decide to impeach, I do not know that for a fact."