Power Outages Impact Metra Electric Trains During Tuesday Commute

A power outage on the Metra Electric Line is causing disruptions to outbound service during the Tuesday evening commute, officials with the agency say.

According to officials, outbound trains were halted just before 4 p.m. on the line due to a power outage that occurred near the 11th Street/Museum Campus stop, the second stop on the train’s southbound journey from Millennium Station.

At least two trains, scheduled to depart at 4:25 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. with service to the South Chicago branch of the Electric Line, have been canceled, according to officials.

Other trains are also being impacted, with delays of up to nearly an hour possible as crews work to restore power in that area.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Metra officials recommend that riders check the Ventra app or the agency’s website for the latest information on scheduling and delays.