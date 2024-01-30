Power outage hits multiple Chicago-area suburbs, traffic lights out for many

Power outages were reported in numerous Chicago-area suburbs Tuesday afternoon, leaving thousands without power and causing traffic problems for many.

Schaumburg officials reported just after 1:30 p.m. that a "widespread power outage" in the northwest suburb meant "multiple intersections do not have working traffic signals."

"Please use caution when driving in teh village & stop at each intersection," the village tweeted. "We are working with ComEd to restore power to the area & will provide updates."

There is a widespread power outage in @SchaumburgIL. As a result, multiple intersections do not have working traffic signals. Please use caution when driving in the village & stop at each intersection. We are working with ComEd to restore power to the area & will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/ea27bR0E03 — Village of Schaumburg (@SchaumburgIL) January 30, 2024

Similarly, the village of Bartlett reported an outage just before 12 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Bartlett Road and Struckman, due to what village officials said was a "downed wire."

The power was ultimately restored, though it did leave at least one traffic signal still down.

ComEd reported just after 1:30 p.m. that at least 99 outages were active in the Chicago area, leaving more than 44,000 customers without power.

Reports of power outages were also made in several surrounding suburbs, though officials did not confirm that information.