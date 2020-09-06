Potentially Strong Storms Sweep the Chicago Area Sunday

As thunderstorms reach Chicago Sunday morning, the National Weather Service has already issued several thunderstorm watches throughout the area.

The watches, which expire at 9 a.m., were issued for La Salle, Lee, Ogle and Livingston counties.

Storms are expected to continue into early Sunday afternoon with wind gusts potentially as high as 40 to 45 miles per hour.

Additional thunderstorms could develop late afternoon into the evening with the chance for damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain should be expected throughout the morning with marginally severe hail in some areas.

The storm is moving southeast at 30 to 40 miles per hour.