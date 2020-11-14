Potentially Damaging Winds Possible Sunday in the Chicago Area

A cold front is set to pass through the Chicago area overnight, bringing potentially damaging winds with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued at approximately 8:17 p.m. Saturday for all of Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

While gusts of 45 to 50 miles per hour are expected, a few gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour are possible, forecasters said. As a result of the fierce winds, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The strong winds could also bring a threat of minor lakeshore flooding to Porter County, Indiana.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Additionally, the National Weather Service advises people to secure objects outside their homes.