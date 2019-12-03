Mag Mile Robbery

Possible Suspect Identified In Currency Exchange Robbery Along Magnificent Mile: Police

At approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, the suspect robbed a currency exchange at The Shops at North Bridge

Chicago police released an image Tuesday night of a possible suspect involved in the robbery that took place at a currency exchange business inside The Shops at North Bridge on Chicago's Magnificent Mile Monday night.

Officials released an image of a man believed to be the suspect in Monday's incident, which took occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday, the offender approached an employee at the currency exchange inside the mall at 500 North Michigan Avenue.

The suspect implied he had a weapon at the time of the incident and announced a robbery, police said.

The suspect was believed to be wearing a CPD uniform and surgical mask, a baseball cap, long sleeve button-up and a reflective vest.

The female victim gave the suspect an unknown amount of money, and he fled in an unknown direction.

The incident remained under investigation by Area Central detectives Tuesday evening. 

