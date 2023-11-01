Portillo's releases Candy Cane Shake ahead of holiday season

Just in time for the holiday season, Portillo’s is bringing back a customer favorite.

According to the company, the “Candy Cane Shake” is making its triumphant return to the menu this week, and will be available through the end of the year.

The delicious treat starts with a classic vanilla shake, and crushed candy canes are swirled into the concoction to give it some holiday kick.

The shake will be available through Dec. 31, or while supplies last.