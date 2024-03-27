Portillo's announces 2 new ‘Windy City style' menu items

A Chicago area restuarant famous for its hot dogs, salads and Italian Beef sandwiches just announced new menu items chock full of "Windy City flare."

Fast-causal restuarant Portillo's has launched two new salads, according to a press release: a Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad, and a Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon.

According to Portillo's officials, the new menu items are a result of customer feedback.

“We heard our guests – they love Portillo’s fresh salads so much that they wanted additional options. So we listened,” Garrett Kern, Portillo’s VP of strategy and culinary said in the release. “We’ve been testing our new salads at a few restaurants since the beginning of the year, and we’re excited to now introduce them to all our Guests."

The new Spicy Chicken Chopped Salad is a twist on Portillo's popular chopped salad, topped with breaded spicy chicken and hot giardiniera and tossed with Portillo's house dressing. The new Chicken Pecan Salad with Bacon features a spring mix, red cabbage, sliced grilled chicken, pecans, tomatoes, shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese along with Portillo's "new thicker, crispier bacon." It will be served with a new honey peppercorn dressing, the release said.

The two salads join Portillo's current salad line-up of the Greek Salad, Caesar Salad, Garden Salad and fan-favorite Chopped Salad.

Portillo's has more than 45 locations in Illinois, with locations in other states including Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin.