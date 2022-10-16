Pork fritter products shipped to Indiana and Illinois, as well as seven other states, have been recalled due to the possibility of containing hard pieces of plastic, according to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

AdvancePierre Foods Inc., a company based in Enid, Oklahoma, announced the recall of approximately 4,137 pounds of raw, frozen cubed pork lion steak fritter, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Sunday.

The products subject to recall contain 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters" and bear establishment number "EST.2260Y" inside the USDA mark of inspection and lot code 1672AFE06. The fritters were shipped to distributors in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska and Virginia and further distributed to restaurants and food service operations, according to the USDA alert.

The FSIS said it was alerted to the problem after AdvancePierre Foods received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic inside the products.

No adverse reactions due consumption of the products have been reported.

The FSIS shared concerns that some restaurants and food service operators may have the product in their refrigerators or freezers. The fritters shouldn't be served and instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.