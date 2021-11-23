Popular Oak Park Restaurant Damaged by Water in Building Fire

Two businesses were severely damaged by a fire and three others had smoke damage as the result of a fire Tuesday at a building in Oak Park in the 1000 block of Lake Street, according to the village.

"I can’t stop watching the fire. It’s all gone. I can’t believe it,” said Veronica Ciobotaru, owner of Delia’s Kitchen, which suffered heavy water damage.

No one was injured, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Oak Park Fire Chief Ron Kobyleski said it started in the rear of the building.

The building includes two businesses, including Delia's Kitchen and a nail salon, as well as four apartments.

"The fire got between the walls and in between the ceiling and the roof, and there was also a false ceiling on the third floor, so that made a lot of layers to go through. It was very difficult to extinguish," Kobyleski said.

According to Kobyleski, the roof burned and the second and third floors of the building were damaged.

Ciobotaru said she will try to figure out how to build back her restaurant, which is located on the ground floor.

"It’s been a hard time. I feel the universe is a little weird right now, but we're all good. We’re healthy and that’s all that matters," Cioboatru said. "We’re gonna all overcome this and I’m just very worried about my people."

Kobyleski said about 75 firefighters from 12 different departments took part in the firefighting efforts.