Pop-Up Bar Made of More Than 1 Million Building Blocks Coming to Chicago

How does this pop-up bar stack up to the many themed spaces sprouting in Chicago? Pretty high.... literally.

The Brick Bar pop-up, made up of more than one million "building blocks," is coming to Chicago for two nights on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2020 and bringing its "adult playground" with it.

This first-of-its kind pop-up bar will offer what it calls "the ultimate nostalgia trip," featuring sculptures made entirely from building blocks, a wishing well, a ping pong table made of 22,500 bricks, local DJs spinning tunes and more. It will also give visitors the chance to build and create their own pieces, with a prize for the best builder!

Tickets will offer entry for 90 minutes in the bar and range in price from $15 to $20. The bar will be open from 5 p.m. Jan. 31 through 11 p.m. Feb. 1.

Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first serve basis. You must be 21 and over to enter.

