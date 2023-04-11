Political Spotlight to Shine on Midwest in 2024 With DNC, RNC Headed to Chicago, Milwaukee

The Midwestern United States' status as a political battleground and bellwether could not be more apparent ahead of the 2024 elections, as both the Democratic and Republican parties have selected Great Lakes cities to coalesce party support ahead of November next year.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told NBC 5 that Chicago has been selected as the host city of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, outlasting competing bids from Atlanta and New York City.

Next year's convention will be the first time Chicago has hosted a major party's convention since the 1996 DNC, where many events were held at the then-new United Center, which had opened less than two years earlier.

The convention marks the second consecutive DNC held in a Midwestern city, as 2020's convention was held in Milwaukee. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be largely downsized, as many of the events and presentations were held virtually.

In August of last year, Milwaukee was selected to host the 2024 Republican National Convention, bringing the rivaling full-fledged political convention less than 100 miles north of Chicago.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel seemed to embrace the proximity between the two conventions, offering the following statement in reaction to Chicago being chosen as the host of the DNC:

“We look forward to the DNC’s convention where their radical agenda will be on full display for the world to see. Voters will soundly reject whichever out-of-touch liberal the Democrats nominate in Chicago and instead elect our Republican nominee as the next President of the United States," McDaniel said.

Last week, Gov. Pritzker said that the recent Chicago mayoral election, in which Brandon Johnson defeated Paul Vallas, strengthened Chicago's case for the DNC while also emphasizing Illinois' progressive state laws in what seemed to a slight toward Atlanta's bid.

The Midwest continues to be a battleground between both parties, with Pritzker marketing Chicago's bid as a measure to uphold the "Blue Wall", typically referring to states in the Great Lakes area such as Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois voting reliably Democratic in presidential elections.

The "Blue Wall" was intact from 1992 through 2012, with former President Donald Trump's narrow victories in Wisconsin and Michigan both disrupting what seemed to be a reliable political trend while boosting him to the White House.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison alluded to the Midwest's electoral importance in the party's announcement of Chicago's selection.

“The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids," Harrison said.

Mayor-elect Johnson acknowledged Chicago's selection Tuesday morning, opining that the convention showcases the best of what Chicago has to offer.

The #2024DNC will be right here in Chicago!



This will be a spectacular convention that showcases all of Chicago’s diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront and our renowned hospitality sector.



Looking forward to welcoming @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to our wonderful city. https://t.co/5a7zOBcv88 — Brandon Johnson (@Brandon4Chicago) April 11, 2023

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who notably pushed hard for Chicago's candidacy in the latter months of her mayoral term, issued the following statement after Chicago was chosen to host next year's DNC:

“"I am deeply honored that President Biden and the DNC have chosen Chicago. I want to commend all the City government leaders who demonstrated with a proven track record of excellence that by choosing Chicago, the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first class experience in our world class city. The DNC will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth here in our city, and I’m proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago," Lightfoot said.

A joint statement from Jerry Reinsdorf and Rocky Wirtz, Co-Chairs of the United Center Joint Venture, welcomed Chicago's selection for the event.

“Chicago provides the best stage for the Democratic National Committee to tell its story. We look forward to elevating the convention experience to new levels as we welcome President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and delegates from across the nation," the statement read in part.

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is scheduled from Aug. 19-22, 2024.