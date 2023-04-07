Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson Meets With Gov. Pritzker as Part of Mayoral Transition

One day after meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson met with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday afternoon, as Johnson takes the first steps in a hectic transition period prior to the May 15 inauguration.

The two leaders met for approximately an hour before both holding a brief media availability.

When asked by reporters about what they discussed in their first meeting, both Pritzker and Johnson stayed intentionally vague while expressing a message of unity and optimism during the transition.

"I'm grateful that the governor has certainly emphasized his commitment to make sure that the city of Chicago maintains its status as a world-class city by investing in the neighborhoods that have, quite frankly, been skinned short for too long," Johnson said.

Johnson added that he's grateful to have "a real partner" as he enters his administration, with Pritzker sharing similar glowing thoughts of the Mayor-elect.

After previous comments this week that called Johnson's victory part of a "sea change' in Midwestern politics, Pritzker added that he believes Johnson's win strengthens Chicago's case to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

"Look, he brings a real excitement to the job, I think to the people of Chicago and I think that's being felt in Washington D.C.," Pritzker told reporters Friday.

While the topic of the conversation between Pritzker and Johnson remains largely unknown, Pritzker revealed that finances were briefly discussed in the conversation, while touching on an issue he and Johnson disagree on.

Pritzker mentioned that he has not supported a transfer tax in the past, believing it empowers those who are subject to it to leave the state.

Conversely, Johnson has called for a real estate transfer tax on property sales over $1 million.

Pritzker had congratulated Johnson on Tuesday night following news of his projected win, and acknowledged that Johnson's victory was considered to be an upset by many.

"There were people who thought he would lose by a larger margin than he ended up winning by, but he won. And he overcame, I think, suggestions that he couldn't," Pritzker said.

Pritzker added that his administration will work to aid in the mayoral transition as they do with mayoral offices statewide.

In addition to continuing a message of collaboration and assistance with the transition period into Johnson's administration, Pritzker saw broader implications from the results of Tuesday's election.

"There is a change that's going on across the Midwest," Pritzker said at an event in Urbana Wednesday.

Pritzker added that he believes Johnson will "bring a vibrancy" to the city, while saying that the change in the Midwest has been driven by "people who believe in investing in workers, investing in families, investing in young people."

The Mayor-elect's meeting with Pritzker came a day after a transition-oriented meeting with Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot did not speak to reporters following their meeting, though Johnson offered brief comments.

Johnson said he was appreciative of Lightfoot's service and dedication to Chicago, while sharing a piece of advice the outgoing mayor left him with.

"What I thought was very inspirational by the mayor, her recognition of just seizing the moment and being able to digest that and appreciate it. Because truthfully, you know, this is not necessarily the place that I originally sought. As a teacher, as an organizer, then eventually going into government," Johnson said.

"But she was very intentional about making sure that the city of Chicago and this wondrous position, to digest that and to take it in and appreciate it. It's going to be good advice," Johnson added.

While the mayor-elect assembled a broad coalition that has led him to the mayor's seat, he faces significant challenges in appealing to a large swath of Chicago voters who did not vote for him, in addition to 22 incumbent City Council members who endorsed his challenger, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas.

Johnson told NBC 5 in his first post-election interview Wednesday that he is confident his administration will “not miss a bit” when he begins his term.

“Uniting this city is top of mind, and everyone gets to participate in that process to unite this city,” he told NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern in his first sit-down interview with a local outlet following his election.