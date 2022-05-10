Police, FBI Respond to Reports of Armed Suspect at Romeoville Bank

Police in suburban Romeoville responded to a “critical incident” at a bank Tuesday afternoon, with authorities saying that an armed man remained inside the business.

According to police at Lewis University, the Romeoville Police Department is “involved with a critical incident” at a Fifth Third Bank location in the 200 block of Weber Road.

“Numerous emergency responders are in the area, and multiple streets in the area are being closed,” according to an alert sent out via Twitter.

According to Romeoville police, authorities were called at approximately 3:40 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun inside of the bank.

As of 5:15 p.m., that man remains inside the bank, and the suspect is communicating with police who are on-scene. A social worker and a negotiator are also on the scene, according to authorities.

Police say that the incident does not appear to be a bank robbery at this time.

NBC's Sky 5 helicopter observed multiple ambulances arriving at the bank, but there has been no confirmed report of injuries at the scene.

No other individuals are currently inside of the bank at this time.

A temporary flight restriction has also been implemented around the bank, according to authorities.

The FBI has also confirmed that they "responded to an incident" at the location Tuesday afternoon, but referred media to local police for additional comment and updates.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area of Weber Road between Airport Road and Taylor Road at this time.

Stay tuned to this story for the latest breaking details.