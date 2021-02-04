Police Release Video of Vehicle Wanted in Fatal Gary Shooting

Police released video Thursday of a vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man last month in Gary, Indiana.

About 3:40 p.m. Jan. 22, Troy Newson was shot multiple times by someone in a brown SUV in the 4900 block of Jefferson Street, Gary police said.

He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Video released by the Lake County Sheriff's Department shows the SUV, believed to be a Chevy Trailblazer, pull up next to Newson before speeding off.

Gary police and the Lake County sheriff’s department are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous message at the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline, 800-750-2746, or the Gary Crime Tip Hotline at 866-274-6347.