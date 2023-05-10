Police released new details Wednesday in the shooting death of Chicago Officer Aréanah Preston, who was shot and killed near her Avalon Park home while returning from work over the weekend.

While detailing for the first time what authorities allege happened the night Preston, 24, was killed, police also announced four teens have been charged in connection with the incident.

According to police, the shooting started as what is believed to have been a robbery attempt.

"These individuals went out looking for victims in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning and are connected to multiple robberies and a motor vehicle theft earlier that morning," said Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Preston, who was still in uniform following her shift, was returning home just after 1 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue.

That's when police alleged at least three of the four teens got out of a stolen vehicle and ran towards the officer while armed.

One person allegedly began shooting and Preston returned fire. As gunfire continued she was struck, Carter said. One of the teens then took her gun and the group fled the scene, police said.

Police said at least two of the teens fired weapons that night.

Preston had been wearing a smart watch, which alerted police to a "traffic crash" in the area. An officer responding to that call ultimately found Preston and rendered aid before a squad car transported her to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Although Preston was not on-duty at the time of the shooting, the department said it will rule Preston's killing as a "line-of-duty death" -- a move that will bring additional benefits to the fallen officer's family.

Police said the four charged had committed several other crimes shortly before the shooting. Each were held without bail during a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

The car involved in the crime, a red Kia, was set on fire and discovered in the 7200 block of South Rhodes about 20 minutes after Preston was found shot, police said.

Trevell Breeland and Joseph Brooks, both 19; Jakwon Buchanan, 18; and a 16-year-old, who will be charged as an adult, face first-degree murder charges, along with additional charges for armed robbery, arson, burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful use of a weapon, authorities said.

Preston's weapon has not yet been found, according to authorities.

"I ask that everyone continue to pray for Aréanah's family as they navigate this world without her," Carter said. "While we know this does not ease the pain, we hope that knowing the people responsible for her murder have been caught brings a small measure of peace to them. While Aréanah is not physically here with us, her spirit and service of kindness will carry on and we will never forget her."

According to officials, Preston had been with the department for three years and worked in the city's West Roseland neighborhood.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference Saturday that she spoke with the officer's family, who is "completely shattered."

"I won't speak for her mother," Lightfoot said, "but I can tell you that she poured everything she could into her child. No mother wants to wake up to the tragic news their child is dead and to something as awful and tragic as gunfire."

Lightfoot said she directed Carter to "spare no expense to make sure we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice."

The National Association of Colored Women's Club posted a photo of Preston, saying, "Aréanah was a light who smile brightened any room. She continued to lift as she climbed by serving and protecting her community as a Chicago Police Officer for the last three years."

Loyola University also released a statement on Preston, who was set to graduate with a Masters Saturday.

"The Loyola University Chicago community mourns the passing of Aréanah Preston, a graduate student in the School of Law and Chicago Police Officer, who passed away [Monday]," the statement read. "Officer Preston was scheduled to graduate on May 13 with a Master of Jurisprudence."

"At Loyola, Officer Preston will be remembered by her faculty and classmates for her kindness, intellect, and commitment to service," the statement continues.

A spokesperson for the university said Preston will be awarded her masters degree posthumously to her family.

Her fellow officers described Preston as a "star" and a "rising boss."

"Her last arrest that evening, even the arrestee, once finding out the news of what had happened, she wept," said Tyrone Pendarvis, commander of the Fifth District. "But that speaks to the credit of Officer Preston, because she connected with everyone. She was empathetic to everyone's problems, regardless of what role they were in."