Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shot in Avalon Park

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot in the city's Avalon Park neighborhood early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Police said that officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue just after 1:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a female off-duty officer with multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed from a squad car to University of Chicago Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, according to interim CPD Supt. Eric Carter.

Circumstances surrounding the initial shooting are unknown, and police have not identified the officer who was killed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said during a press conference early Saturday that she talked with the officer's family, who is "completely shattered."

"I won't speak for her mother," Lightfoot said, "but I can tell you that she poured everything she could into her child. No mother wants to wake up to the tragic news their child is dead and to something as awful and tragic as gunfire."

Lightfoot said she directed Interim Chicago Police Supt. Eric Carter to "spare no expense to make sure we find the people responsible for this and bring them to justice."

"Right now we ask you keep the officer and her family in your prayers, as well as the men and women of CPD who sacrifice everything, including their lives on the line, for this city everyday," said Carter during the press conference. "We ask you keep us in our prayers and keep them uplifted. Thank an officer for the hard work they do each and every day to protect this city."

"Our hearts are broken once again," police spokesman Tom Ahern wrote on Twitter, asking for residents to "please remember her and her family in your prayers."

There is currently no further information as police continue to investigate.