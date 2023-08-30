Police pursuit of robbery suspects closes Villa Park roads, halts Metra UP-W trains

A police pursuit has stopped Metra trains and closed roads in suburban Villa Park and Lombard on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Total Traffic, westbound St. Charles Road is closed between Addison Road and Westmore-Meyers Road.

Police are searching for a suspect following the conclusion of a pursuit. Lombard police say that multiple individuals wanted in connection to an armed robbery had fled into Villa Park, where they crashed a vehicle and fled on foot.

At least one of the suspects is in custody, but another remains at-large, and was last seen in the area of St. Charles Road and Western, wearing a white athletic shirt and black pants.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Metra officials say that all UP-W trains in the area have been halted at the order of police.

UPW Inbound and outbound trains are stopped near Villa Park due to police activity. Metra will provide updates as they become available. — Metra UP-W (@metraUPW) August 30, 2023

No further information is available. We will update this story with additional details as they become available.