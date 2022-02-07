Suspect Apprehended After Gary Police Officer Shot

One person was taken into custody Monday following an extensive manhunt for the suspect sought in the shooting of a Gary police officer, authorities said.

At approximately 12:57 p.m., an officer with the Gary Police Department sustained gunshot injuries while responding to a shots fired call near Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street. Footage from Sky 5 showed a command vehicle and numerous squad cars that had converged on the scene.

The officer was identified as Sgt. William Fazekas, a 32-year veteran of the force, is assigned to the department's Violent Crimes Division, according to Gary police.

He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition and was expected to be transferred to a Chicago hospital for additional treatment.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit responded to the scene to assist officers on the ground in searching for the person responsible, authorities said.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.