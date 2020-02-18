Iowa

Police: Man Forced Woman to Watch ‘Roots’ for Racism Lessons

When she tried to move, the woman said he told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate

An Iowa man is accused of forcing a woman watch the nine-hour miniseries “Roots,” threatening her and telling her the episodic drama would make her better understand her racism.

Robert Noye, 52, is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The Gazette reported that the woman told police that Noye made her sit with him to watch the miniseries. It was based on author Alex Haley's family history, from the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa to the liberation of Kinte’s descendants.

Local

Lincoln Park 1 hour ago

Convenience Store Robbed in Lincoln Park

Round Lake Beach 1 hour ago

Round Lake Beach Man Missing

When she tried to move, the woman said, Noye told her to remain seated or he would “kill her and spread her body parts” across the interstate.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Iowacedar rapids
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us