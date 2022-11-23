Police: Man And 5-Year-Old Boy Injured Following Crash In Chicago's Logan Square

Chicago police are investigating a crash that injured a man and a five year old boy in Logan Square. It happened on Central Park Avenue near Diversey Avenue Wednesday around 12:30 pm.

“I was on my way home and I just saw this and this is totally different,” said neighbor Carmen Valle. “This is totally different, totally shocking to me because I pass through here everyday.”

Carmen lives right around the corner from the scene of the crash. She told NBC 5 she’s praying the man and the young boy in the car will be okay.

“I just lost my husband on July 31, and I’m very emotional right now because the holidays are coming up and I miss him too, and now this family and how they’re going to take it you know,” she said.

Police said the 45-year-old man was driving when something caused him to crash his Honda Accord into multiple fences. The car flipped before landing on the sidewalk right in front of a house.

“I’m so worried for the people, not for the house you know, because the house I can fix everything and replace everything,” said building owner Rosa Ron. “I’m so worried for the people.”

Ron said she heard about the crash and came by to check on her tenants who were home at the time of the crash.

“She’s so concerned about this,” she said. “I don’t know what happened if that guy was drunk or if they were being attacked I don’t know.”

Police believe the driver may have experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The five-year-old boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Witnesses said he was able to walk out of the car on his own.

“I pray to God that everything is going to be okay with this family,” said Valle.