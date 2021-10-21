Kenosha County

Police K-9 Wounded, Suspect Shot by Police During Kenosha County Pursuit, Authorities Say

Police sirens generic image.
NBC

Police in southeastern Wisconsin say that a man was wounded after he allegedly shot a K-9 dog during a pursuit Thursday morning.

According to authorities in Kenosha County, the incident occurred at approximately 11:16 a.m. in the village of Bristol. Deputies were dispatched to a gas station in the 19900 block of 75th Street at that time.

Officials say that a stolen vehicle, which had allegedly been involved in a homicide in the city of Chicago, was at the location, and deputies attempted to conduct a “high-risk traffic stop,” according to a statement.

The suspect fled from the vehicle on foot, and a K-9 dog was deployed. The suspect ultimately fired shots at the dog, striking the K-9, and police returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. There is no official word on the condition of the suspect, or on the condition of the K-9 dog, at this time.

Officials are continuing to investigate, and the Racine County Sheriff’s Department will handle the use-of-force investigation, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

