Police Issue Alert After Trio of South Loop Business Robberies in Recent Days

Chicago police are warning business owners in the South Loop of a series of robberies that have taken place in recent days.

According to authorities, at least three robberies have occurred at businesses within that area since Friday. Two of the robberies occurred on Saturday.

During each of the robberies, a suspect enters the business, armed with a handgun, and demands money from the cash register. After each one of the robberies, the suspect has then fled the scene on foot.

Police say that two of the robberies occurred in the 500 block of West Roosevelt Road, with one taking place on Friday at approximately 3:50 a.m. and the other occurring Saturday at approximately 3:08 a.m.

The third was reported at a business in the 300 block of South State Street on Saturday at approximately 10:25 a.m.

Business owners and employees are urged to remain vigilant, and to call police with any information on any of the cases. Area Three detectives can be reached at 312-744-8263.