Police investigating shooting outside south suburban amusement center

Police in south suburban Lansing were investigating a shooting that occurred outside an amusement center late Saturday.

The shooting was reported before 8:45 p.m. near Jump N' Jam Playland inside the Landings shopping center, 16795 Torrence Ave.

Video taken by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed a number of bullet markers and shell casings on the ground, including several near a vehicle.

Details about the shooting, including if anyone was injured, hadn't been released late Saturday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Check back for updates on this developing story.