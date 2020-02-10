Police Increase Patrols in Chinatown After 2 Men Killed During Robbery

Chicago police have increased patrols in Chinatown on the city's South Side after two men were fatally shot during a robbery early Sunday morning.

The men, ages 38 and 39, were standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 2:13 a.m. with a 44-year-old woman when someone walked up and tried to rob them in the 2000 block of South Wells Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman complied with the robber but the men resisted, at which point the suspect fired multiple shots, police said. Both men died at the scene, and the woman wasn't injured.

Chicago Police Dept. 9th District Commander Don Jerome confirmed a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder, however the suspect's name hadn't been released Monday night.

"Some forensic evidence came back, and he was charged with two counts of murder," Jerome said. "So, the good part is we've caught the offender."

Jerome, 25th Ward Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez and other community leaders took part in a meeting Monday night where they addressed residents' concerns.

"I'm deeply moved," Sigcho-Lopez said. "I'm deeply shocked. I'm speechless about the level of violence."

At the meeting, an aide for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the mayor remains 100% committed to helping come up with a comprehensive plan for the neighborhood.

While police have made additional efforts to deter crime, including adding patrol cars with Chinese-speaking officers, they're asking for the community's help.

Commander Jerome said the biggest challenge is engaging people to say something if they see something.