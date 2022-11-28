Police Identify Father and Daughter Struck and Killed Leaving Des Plaines Restaurant

Police in suburban Des Plaines have released the names of the two people who were killed Sunday while walking to their vehicle after a leaving a restaurant, according to authorities.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of East Northwest Highway at approximately 12:15 p.m. after an SUV struck the L&L Snack Shop, 456 E. Northwest Hwy.

Officials say that an SUV, driven by a 71-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway when it veered across the westbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a building.

A father and daughter were both struck by the vehicle and taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead from their injuries. Neal Greenfield, 80, and Kimberly Karsen, 41, had just left the restaurant and were walking to their vehicle when they were struck, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two children were also in the vehicle, but neither sustained serious injuries, police said. The driver told police he suffered a medical emergency, which led him to lose control of his vehicle.

No charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.