Police Arrest Woman After 7 Children Found Inside Vacant Humboldt Park Apartment

Chicago police arrested a 31-year-old woman Saturday after officers discovered seven children inside a vacant apartment unit when they were called to a well-being check at a Humboldt Park building, authorities said.

Jessie Hunt, 31, from Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood was charged with seven counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and is set to appear in court Saturday.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Trumbull on Friday, officers arrived on the scene and made contact with a witness who advised someone was inside a first-floor apartment unit that would otherwise be vacant.

Officers found seven children: a 14-year-old girl, a 11-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, a 6-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 23-month-old baby.

All of the children were taken to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center and said to be in good condition, police stated.