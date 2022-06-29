Podcast: Interview With Blackhawks' Luke Richardson and Takeaways From Press Conference

Podcast: Exclusive interview with Hawks coach Luke Richardson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau react to head coach Luke Richardson's introductory press conference. Pat also goes 1-on-1 with Richardson to discuss his background, coaching philosophy, the identity he wants his Blackhawks team to have and much more.

1:50 - Takeaways from Richardson's introductory press conference

5:25 - Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Richardson

20:30 - What defensive zone structure should Richardson run?

30:15 - Will Derek King be back with the Blackhawks in some capacity?

33:50 - Will GM Kyle Davidson acquire a first-round pick in this year's draft?

