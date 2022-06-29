Podcast: Interview With Blackhawks' Luke Richardson and Takeaways From Press Conference

By Charlie Roumeliotis

Podcast: Exclusive interview with Hawks coach Luke Richardson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau react to head coach Luke Richardson's introductory press conference. Pat also goes 1-on-1 with Richardson to discuss his background, coaching philosophy, the identity he wants his Blackhawks team to have and much more.

1:50 - Takeaways from Richardson's introductory press conference

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

5:25 - Exclusive 1-on-1 interview with Richardson

20:30 - What defensive zone structure should Richardson run?

30:15 - Will Derek King be back with the Blackhawks in some capacity?

Local

Amtrak 14 mins ago

Officials Identify 4 People Who Died in Amtrak Derailment

cdc covid guidelines 2 hours ago

Have CDC Quarantine COVID Guidelines Changed? Here's What You Need to Know

33:50 - Will GM Kyle Davidson acquire a first-round pick in this year's draft?

Click here to subscribe to the Blackhawks Talk Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us