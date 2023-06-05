Podcast: Cubs have a BIG decision to make with Marcus Stroman originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The MLB trade deadline is August 1, 5 p.m. CT, less than 2 months away and the Cubs have a major decision once again. Starter Marcus Stroman is having a solid season and has been one of the most consistent players on the roster.

Should the Cubs trade a star asset again?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

On the latest Cubs Talk Podcast, Leila Rahimi and Nate Poppen discuss what they think the Cubs will do with Stroman.

For the last three trade deadlines, the Cubs have been considered sellers. Starting with the breakup of the World Series core, with Javy Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant in 2021.

Then all the questions that swirled around former catcher Willson Contreras in 2022 resulted in a very awkward end of the season as Contreras was left on the team and entered free agency. Now, we are here with another asset in limbo with Stroman.

The Cubs signed Stroman last offseason. He is currently in the second year of a three-year, $71 million deal, with the final year being a player option.

Stroman has already boasted a one-hitter and has the lowest ERA of his career this season (2.59). With rumors that the Yankees and other contenders swirling around him, Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer will need to make a decision.

Is Stroman a foundational piece for the future winning window, or will he be another asset for the Cubs to flip? Sooner or later, the Cubs will have to start the contending window, and it can be boosted with a strong starter ready to go.

Check out the latest Cubs Talk Podcast for this debate and conversation.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.