Disney On Ice

Planning to Attend ‘Disney On Ice'? Here's What You Should Know About COVID Protocols

"Disney On Ice" returned to Chicago Thursday and Rosemont's Allstate Arena has an updated set of coronavirus guidelines that went into effect earlier this month.

Due to Cook County's latest COVID protocols, all Allstate Arena guests age 5 and older must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear a mask while indoors.

Arena officials will accept the following forms of verification:

  • Valid photo ID for those age 16 and older and a vaccination card
  • Photocopy of a vaccination card
  • Digital vaccination record or app
  • Printed vaccination record from provider

"Disney On Ice," the musical ice skating show that takes viewers through new and classic Disney stories, opened in Chicago on Thursday at 7 p.m. and will remain in the area through early February.

Here are the upcoming showtimes:

Friday, Jan. 21: 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3: 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4: 10:30 a.m., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

