Plane Skids Off Runway at Chicago Executive Airport

The pilot was the only person on board and treated at the scene by first responders

A single-engine plane skidded off a runway and ended up in a body of water after landing Thursday evening at the Chicago Executive Airport in suburban Wheeling, fire officials said.

Video from Sky 5 showed the Cessna aircraft in a small basin covered with water as first responders worked on the scene.

The pilot was the only person on board and exited the aircraft on his own, fire officials said. The pilot was evaluated by first responders, but not taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called in to investigate the incident.

