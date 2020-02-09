Plainfield Family Bitten, Hospitalized by Pit Bull

Four members of a Plainfield family were reportedly attacked and bitten by their pet Pit Bull Saturday evening, officials said.

Plainfield police officers said they responded to a residence located in the 22900 block of Judith Drive after receiving a report that dog bite several people.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday, officers located an aggressive, male pit bull inside the home, and were able to partially gain control of the dog. Due to its aggressiveness however, police said the dog had to be euthanized.

Authorities, including Plainfield Fire Department personnel, located the victims on the second floor. One victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered severe injuries to his arms and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. He was later transferred to Loyola Hospital in Maywood for further treatment, police said.

A 52-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man also suffered minor injuries after being bitten by the dog. They were treated and released shortly.

The dog was unprovoked and attacked for an unknown reason, officials said.

The incident was under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Animal Control.