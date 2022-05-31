Navy Pier

Pixar Putt Mini Golf Now Open at Navy Pier in Chicago

Film Toy Story 3D
AP

A pop-up Pixar themed mini-golf course is now open in Chicago at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier.

Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, each of the 18-holes is themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more. 

Hours are 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sundays. The course will remain open through Aug. 21.

The family-friendly, open-air course also has a “Pixar Put After Dark” on weekends throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.  

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets start at $31 for adults and are only available for purchase digitally. No tickets will be sold-on site, according to the website. Additionally, you must reserve a time slot ahead of time.

All children over the age of 3 must be ticketed, and strollers are not allowed on the course. Up to nine tickets can be purchased for a time slot.

Here's where you can buy tickets.

Local

coronavirus illinois 16 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Latest COVID Stats, Could Mask Mandates Return?

interstate 94 1 hour ago

Driver Dies in Rollover Crash on I-94 Near 115th Street

The golf course is located at Polk Bros Park, 600 E. Grand Ave. at Navy Pier.

This article tagged under:

Navy PierdisneyPixarmini golfpixar putt
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us