Pixar Putt Mini Golf Now Open at Navy Pier in Chicago

A pop-up Pixar themed mini-golf course is now open in Chicago at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier.
Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, each of the 18-holes is themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more.
Hours are 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sundays. The course will remain open through Aug. 21.
The family-friendly, open-air course also has a “Pixar Put After Dark” on weekends throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.
Tickets start at $31 for adults and are only available for purchase digitally. No tickets will be sold-on site, according to the website. Additionally, you must reserve a time slot ahead of time.
All children over the age of 3 must be ticketed, and strollers are not allowed on the course. Up to nine tickets can be purchased for a time slot.
Here's where you can buy tickets.
The golf course is located at Polk Bros Park, 600 E. Grand Ave. at Navy Pier.