Pixar Putt Mini Golf Now Open at Navy Pier in Chicago

A pop-up Pixar themed mini-golf course is now open in Chicago at Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier.

Drawing inspiration from Disney and Pixar movies, each of the 18-holes is themed after iconic movies, including “Toy Story,” “The Incredibles,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Coco,” “Wall-E,” “Inside Out,” “Ratatouille,” “Soul,” “Up” and more.

Hours are 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Wednesday, 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sundays. The course will remain open through Aug. 21.

The family-friendly, open-air course also has a “Pixar Put After Dark” on weekends throughout the weekend for adults over 18 years old.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tickets start at $31 for adults and are only available for purchase digitally. No tickets will be sold-on site, according to the website. Additionally, you must reserve a time slot ahead of time.

All children over the age of 3 must be ticketed, and strollers are not allowed on the course. Up to nine tickets can be purchased for a time slot.

Here's where you can buy tickets.

The golf course is located at Polk Bros Park, 600 E. Grand Ave. at Navy Pier.