Pitchfork Ticket Prices to Increase This Weekend, Organizers Say

Chicago’s Pitchfork music festival will take place later this summer, and fans interested in attending are being reminded that ticket prices are set to increase in coming days.

The festival, which runs July 21-23 in Union Park, is always a popular summertime attraction in the city, and this year’s event will feature headlining acts like Bon Iver, Big Thief, Perfume Genius and More.

According to event organizers, Pitchfork ticket prices will increase beginning on Friday, giving fans less than 24 hours to secure lower prices for their passes.

Currently, three-day general admission passes are available for $239, with one-day passes available for $109.

PLUS tickets starts at $229 for single-day passes, and give ticketholders access to amenities like air-conditioned bathrooms, come-and-go reentry access, presale access to aftershows and more.

More information on the festival can be found on the Pitchfork website.