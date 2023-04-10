Pirates' Oneil Cruz Breaks Ankle in Home Plate Collision Vs. White Sox

Oneil Cruz breaks ankle in home plate collision vs. White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Oneil Cruz will miss significant time after a home plate collision against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop suffered a fractured left ankle when he attempted to score on a chopper to third base. The 6-foot-7 Cruz's leg collided with Chicago catcher Seby Zavala as the benches cleared and tempers flared at PNC Park.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CBiJzLciX6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2023

Cruz, 24, was immediately removed from the game after writhing in pain. Pittsburgh walked away from Sunday's game with a 1-0 win to take two of three from Chicago. The Pirates are 6-3 on the season, giving them their best start since 2018.

For now though, their main concern is Cruz's health. The young shortstop is one of the most electrifying players in baseball, given his unique size and speed for that position.

Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Cruz is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery on Monday.