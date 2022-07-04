Images were captured Monday around Highland Park after a shooting in the area along the north suburban Independence Day parade route left five people dead and at least 20 injured, officials said.

As of Monday afternoon, police were still searching for the person who reportedly fired shots during the Fourth of July parade Monday morning and urged the public to avoid the area.

Here are some photographs from the area:

Photos: PHOTOS: Images of Scene After Gunfire Erupts During Highland Park Independence Day Parade

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park, according to reports. A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban departments was seen along the parade route.

The conditions of the 16 injured in the shooting was not immediately available.

"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff posted.

Illinois State Police said the shooting situation is "active."

"The Illinois State Police is currently assisting Highland Park PD with an active shoot situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade," police tweeted. "The public is advised to avoid the area of Central Ave and 2nd St. in Highland Park."

According to multiple reports on Twitter, gunshots were heard at Highland Park's Fourth of July parade.

The city of Highland Park also urged people to avoid the area.

"Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available," the north suburban Chicago town posted.

Streets were cleared along the parade route, as well as in nearby Glencoe, according to local reports.

This is a breaking news story. Check back as details emerge.