Brookfield Zoo

PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo Grounds See ‘Significant Damage' From Severe Storms

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

A severe storm with tornado-like conditions ripped through the Chicago area Monday, leaving hail, downed and split trees, damage to buildings and power outages in its path.

Some of the storm's most destructive work was in the Chicago suburbs, west of the city, including Streamwood, Bellwood, Riverside, and even Brookfield Zoo.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Storm damage at Brookfield Zoo on June 14, 2022.

In a statement, Zoo officials said that significant damaged to the grounds occurred, and that the Zoo would be opening late as a result.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the Zoo's lion enclosure, large trees that snapped and ended up criss-crossing the moat. As a result, the lions will remain indoors Tuesday.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Storm damage in the Lion Tree Yard at Brookfield Zoo on June 14, 2022.

Walkways for Zoo visitors were strewn with tree branches, leaving debris across paths and fences in need of repair.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Storm damage at Brookfield Zoo on June 14, 2022.

David Burns, CFO, Brookfield Zoo

"It was fast and furious is how I might say it," said Brookfield Zoo CFO David Burns, of the storm. "Luckily, the buildings are in pretty good shape we somehow lucked out on that in a big way -- just trees, limbs."

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Storm damage at Brookfield Zoo's beer garden on June 14, 2022.

While the Zoo will open for visitors Tuesday -- albeit late -- some areas won't be accessible until more extensive repairs are done.

According to officials, no animals were hurt, and all solid structures are still in tact.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo
Storm damage at Brookfield Zoo on June 14, 2022.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service tweeted out a statement that it was sending a team to Chicago suburbs including Streamwood, Roselle and Schaumberg, to survey for potential tornado damage.

Local

covid vaccine children 37 mins ago

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5: What to Expect With Key Meetings This Week

Monkeypox United States 2 hours ago

Monkeypox Symptoms, Spread and More: What to Know as More Cases Reported in Illinois

The agency said it may also sending storm surveyors out to several cities near the Zoo, including Bellwood, Maywood and Westchester to follow up on reports of damage.

This article tagged under:

Brookfield ZooSevere Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us