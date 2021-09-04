Person Uses Blow Torch in Attempt to Open ATM on Northwest Side: Police

In one incident in a series of burglaries in Chicago's Jefferson Park neighborhood, a person used a blow torch in an attempt to open at ATM that was located outside, police said.

According to officials, the person used a blow torch and pry tools in an attempt to open an ATM located outside in the 5300 block of North Elston Avenue on Aug. 29 at 12:46 a.m.

In two other incidents, people smashed the glass door or window of a business to enter, police said. The individuals attempted to take the ATM and were successful in one incident.

The two incidents happened at the following locations:

5300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 1 at 1:39 a.m.

5300 block of West Gale Street on Sept. 1 at 1:50 a.m.

Police said the offenders were wearing dark clothing and driving a dark colored SUV.

In order to avoid a similar situation, police advised people to pay special attention to "any suspicious subjects loitering in the area."

Anyone with additional information is acted to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.