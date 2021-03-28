Person Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Back of the Yards

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle last week in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m. March 24, a 19-year-old woman was westbound in a 2001 Chrysler in the 2200 block of West 47th when a male started crossing the street where there was no crosswalk, Chicago police said.

The male had his head down as he was crossing the street and walked into the path of the Chrysler, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. March 25, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries from the crash and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver wasn’t issued citations, police said.