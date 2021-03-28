Back of the Yards

Person Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Back of the Yards

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. March 25, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said

By Sun-Times Wire

A person was fatally struck by a vehicle last week in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

About 10:15 p.m. March 24, a 19-year-old woman was westbound in a 2001 Chrysler in the 2200 block of West 47th when a male started crossing the street where there was no crosswalk, Chicago police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The male had his head down as he was crossing the street and walked into the path of the Chrysler, police said.

Local

cook county coronavirus 2 hours ago

25K New Vaccine Appointments Booked in Less Than 2 Hours, Cook County Officials Say

Illinois State Police 2 hours ago

Woman Killed, 2 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash Caused by Wrong Way Driver

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m. March 25, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of blunt force injuries from the crash and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

The driver wasn’t issued citations, police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Back of the Yardssouth side47th
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us