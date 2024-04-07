Person struck and killed by pickup while changing flat tire along the Stevenson Expressway: police

One person was fatally struck by a pickup on Sunday evening while changing a flat tire along the Stevenson Expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The collision was reported at 6:41 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Cicero Avenue. According to police, three people were attempting to change a tire on a vehicle that had stopped on the right shoulder.

A pickup traveling on the roadway veered over to the shoulder, striking the vehicle and two of the pedestrians, authorities said. One of the individuals was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The second individual remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as of Sunday night.

The driver of the pickup also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The investigation into the crash remained active Sunday night, and no additional details were available, according to state police.