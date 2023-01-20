Chicago Violence

Person Shot Onboard CTA Green Line Train in Austin

By Matt Stefanski

A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot while onboard a CTA Green Line train Friday evening in the city's Austin community, authorities said.

The shooting was reported near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. Extensive details weren't immediately available, but Chicago fire officials said one person was taken to an area hospital in fair-to-serious condition.

Green Line service was halted at around 5:07 p.m. between the Harlem terminal and Ashland and Lake as a result, but had resumed with residual delays by 5:42 p.m.

