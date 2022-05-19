Person Shot, Critically Wounded by Police While Trying to Flee From Stolen Vehicle, Police Say

A person was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police officers Wednesday night in the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side, when authorities say he tried to flee a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police say they were attempting to stop a stolen Honda wanted into a carjacking from a neighboring suburb when at least one person in that car jump out and tried to flee on foot to the 800 block of N. Cicero.

That's when an officer discharged his weapon and struck the offender.

The person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. Details on his injuries or his age weren’t immediately known.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At least one other suspect fled in the wanted vehicle which was later located unoccupied in the 3800 block of W. Monroe, police said.

Police have not said whether if either person was armed, or if any weapons were recovered inside the stolen vehicle.

There were no officers struck by gunfire. However, two officers were transported to an area hospital for observation after a squad car crashed into a fence near the scene.

The officers were last listed in good condition.

According to officials, the comprehensive use of force in this incident are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.